Donald William Patten

Mr. Patten was the oldest child of the late William Alexander and Doris “Louise” Smith Patten. He graduated from Greenwich Central High School in Greenwich, NY with a New York Regents Academic Diploma as well as a high school diploma in 1952. He graduated from Morrisville State College (now SUNY) in Morrisville, NY with an A.S. in Automotive Technology in 1954. Upon graduation, he waited to be drafted for the Korean War and was assigned to Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi, Miss for training. He volunteered for four years of service instead of being drafted for two years in the army, and was stationed at Langley AFB in Hampton Virginia from 1955-59 where he was assigned to air traffic control duty. Two highlights of this military service were helping to make the conversion from old fashioned slower prop engines to the new faster technology of jet planes and participating in the training skills of the first astronauts who later were the first mission to successfully land on the moon. On the horizon, a new program of space travel was being developed and they needed somewhere to practice maneuvers. While the astronauts of the first moon landing mission were stationed at Langley, Mr. Patten was in charge of directing them in and out of the base when they were flying the newer jets for skill precision training. After leaving the military, Mr. Patten was a uniformed police officer in Hampton, Virginia in 1959 for a year.