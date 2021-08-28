Oct. 14, 1975—Aug. 27, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Donald Whitman, Jr., 45, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on October 14, 1975, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Donald Whitman, Sr. and Betty Lou (Gosline) Lemery.

Don enjoyed fishing, especially with his uncle Hugh, four-wheeling, camping, loved music, playing guitar, cooking and eating.

Don was predeceased by his stepmother, Dotty Whitman and his aunt, JoAnn McIntosh.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents; his sons: Owen and Aiden Whitman; his brother, Peter Gosline and his wife, Dawn of South Glens Falls; his aunts and uncles: Hugh Whitman, Bill Gosline and his wife, Mary Lee, Mike Gosline and his wife, Deb, Jim McIntosh; Don’s girlfriend, Tara “Slim” Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

At Don’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you the doctors, nurses and staff at the Albany Medical Center Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Don’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.