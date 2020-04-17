× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH CREEK — Donald Walter, 84 of North Creek, formerly of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, passed away on April 12, 2020. Born in Wallington, New Jersey, he lived in Wood-Ridge for almost 40 years.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Stephanie Nieradka. Don was a devoted husband to his wife Janet of 60 years. Devoted father of Susan Carney and her husband Ted of Rochelle Park, New Jersey, Steven Nieradka of Clifton Park, Linda Williford and her husband Stanley of North Creek, and Laura Kudlacik and her husband Michael of Emerson, New Jersey. Loving grandfather of Teddy and his wife Jessica, Christopher, Michael and his wife Samantha, Sean, Cara, Kelsey and her husband Taylor, Kayla, Ali, Katie and Michael. Loving brother to Joyce Carmeli and her husband Dave.

Don graduated from the Teterboro School of Aeronautics and was employed at Curtis Wright and Kaysam Corp. before forming his own business, King Corporation which was located in Hackensack, New Jersey. While in Wood-Ridge, he was active in a number of civic groups, notably the Wood-Ridge Marshals.