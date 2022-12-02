Donald Walter Webster

Jan. 30, 1940—Nov. 28, 2022

HUDSON FALLS/LOWELL, MA — It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Walter Webster, 82, of Hudson Falls, NY and Lowell, MA, announce his passing on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Walter G. Webster and Pearl (Williams) Webster.

Donald is survived by his devoted wife, Marilyn (Harney) Webster; also, he is survived by his daughter, Drena Root and her husband Arthur; his son, Mark Webster and his wife Emily; his daughter, Monica Coccia and her husband Andrew; his son, Mitchell Webster and his wife Caroline; and his daughter, Denise Webster. Donald also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Austin, Chandler, and Carter Root, Julia and Kyle Webster, and Maxwell and Jack Coccia.

He is survived by his brother Leonard Webster and his wife Charlene; his sister, Robin Waizenegger and her husband John; and sister-in-law, Eileen Webster. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Webster. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Dolan Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, North Chelmsford, MA.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church or Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.