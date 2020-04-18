Donald Walter Nieradka
0 entries

Donald Walter Nieradka

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Walter Nieradka

June 6, 1935 — April 12, 2020

NORTH CREEK — Donald Walter Nieradka, 84, of North Creek, New York, formerly of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, passed away on April 12, 2020. Born in Wallington, New Jersey, he lived in Wood-Ridge for almost 40 years.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Stephanie Nieradka. Don was a devoted husband to his wife, Janet of 60 years. Devoted father of Susan Carney and her husband Ted of Rochelle Park, New Jersey, Steven Nieradka of Clifton Park, New York, Linda Williford and her husband, Stanley, of North Creek, New York and Laura Kudlacik and her husband, Michael, of Emerson, New Jersey. Loving grandfather of Teddy and his wife, Jessica, Christopher, Michael and his wife, Samantha, Sean, Cara, Kelsey and her husband, Taylor, Kayla, Ali, Katie and Michael. Loving brother to Joyce Carmeli and her husband, Dave.

Don graduated from the Teterboro School of Aeronautics and was employed at Curtis Wright and Kaysam Corp. before forming his own business, King Corp., which was located in Hackensack, New Jersey. While in Wood-Ridge he was active in a number of civic groups, notably the Wood-Ridge Marshals.

Don discovered his love for the Adirondacks in the 1970s. After summering at Schroon Lake for many years, Don retired to his property in North Creek in 1990. He spent many years selling real estate for Friedman Realty and was an active member of the Adirondack Marathon Committee. Don also enjoyed worldwide travel to places such as Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Don was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and soon-to-be great grandfather. Don will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved him.

All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, New Jersey. Online condolences may be left at www.vanderplaat.com.

A memorial service and a celebration of Don's life will take place in the North Creek area at a later date when family and friends can gather. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to a charity of their choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Nieradka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News