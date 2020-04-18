× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

June 6, 1935 — April 12, 2020

NORTH CREEK — Donald Walter Nieradka, 84, of North Creek, New York, formerly of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, passed away on April 12, 2020. Born in Wallington, New Jersey, he lived in Wood-Ridge for almost 40 years.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Stephanie Nieradka. Don was a devoted husband to his wife, Janet of 60 years. Devoted father of Susan Carney and her husband Ted of Rochelle Park, New Jersey, Steven Nieradka of Clifton Park, New York, Linda Williford and her husband, Stanley, of North Creek, New York and Laura Kudlacik and her husband, Michael, of Emerson, New Jersey. Loving grandfather of Teddy and his wife, Jessica, Christopher, Michael and his wife, Samantha, Sean, Cara, Kelsey and her husband, Taylor, Kayla, Ali, Katie and Michael. Loving brother to Joyce Carmeli and her husband, Dave.

Don graduated from the Teterboro School of Aeronautics and was employed at Curtis Wright and Kaysam Corp. before forming his own business, King Corp., which was located in Hackensack, New Jersey. While in Wood-Ridge he was active in a number of civic groups, notably the Wood-Ridge Marshals.