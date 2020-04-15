Donald Walter Miller Sr.

Oct. 8, 1930 — April 11, 2020
MOREAU — Don entered into rest peacefully on April 11, 2020 in Glens Falls, New York after a long-fought illness. Don was born in Newburgh, New York on Oct. 8, 1930, and raised in Vails Gate, New York. He was the son of Curtis and Margaret (Carson) Miller.
Don was a 1949 graduate of Cornwall High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifetime Newburgh resident having worked many years at DuPont, Stauffer Chemical and ultimately retiring from American Felt and Filter. Don was an avid bowler and golfer, he loved gardening and meticulously maintaining his home of 54 years. Don was dedicated to his loving wife, Sally, and raising their son, never missing a ball game or event.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah “Sally” (Giglia) Miller; their son, Don Jr. and his wife, Lisa Miller, and his granddaughters, Chelsea and Leanne Miller; his sister Elsa (Miller) Zawada; and his nieces Karla (Zawada) Hurley and Darleen (Zawada) Clark; his daughter, Donna (Miller) Countryman and her husband, Nelson; his granddaughter, Tammy (Countryman) Briggs and her husband, Fred; his grandson, Craig Countryman; and his great-grandchildren, Hailey and Dustin Briggs.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, family members were not able to be with Don nor say goodbye. Sally would like to say she will miss him, and she will always love him.
There will be no services at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home of Queensbury. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service in the future where Don will receive his military honors.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau and The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care over the last eight months. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the friends and neighbors in Newburgh for their support and friendship through the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you kindly make donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of “Donald W Miller Sr.” through https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate or by mail to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Inc 1 Marcus Blvd Suite 104, Albany, NY 12205; or by phone, 888-557-7177 M-F 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.