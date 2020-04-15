Donald Walter Miller Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 8, 1930 — April 11, 2020

MOREAU — Don entered into rest peacefully on April 11, 2020 in Glens Falls, New York after a long-fought illness. Don was born in Newburgh, New York on Oct. 8, 1930, and raised in Vails Gate, New York. He was the son of Curtis and Margaret (Carson) Miller.

Don was a 1949 graduate of Cornwall High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifetime Newburgh resident having worked many years at DuPont, Stauffer Chemical and ultimately retiring from American Felt and Filter. Don was an avid bowler and golfer, he loved gardening and meticulously maintaining his home of 54 years. Don was dedicated to his loving wife, Sally, and raising their son, never missing a ball game or event.

Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah “Sally” (Giglia) Miller; their son, Don Jr. and his wife, Lisa Miller, and his granddaughters, Chelsea and Leanne Miller; his sister Elsa (Miller) Zawada; and his nieces Karla (Zawada) Hurley and Darleen (Zawada) Clark; his daughter, Donna (Miller) Countryman and her husband, Nelson; his granddaughter, Tammy (Countryman) Briggs and her husband, Fred; his grandson, Craig Countryman; and his great-grandchildren, Hailey and Dustin Briggs.