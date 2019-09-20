Nov. 29, 1937 — Sept. 17, 2019 HUDOSN FALLS — Donald W. Fountaine Sr., of Hudson Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, choosing to join the love of his life, Alice, whom he has missed so much these last 13 years. “Froggy,” as so many of his friends referred to him, ended his battle with Alzheimer’s at the Slate Valley Center in Granville, and joined the many friends and family that have gone before him.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1937 to Marion E. (Myott) Fountaine and Adelard Fountaine of Whitehall, the second of five children.
He graduated from Hudson Falls High School before going on to serve his country across the globe. Oct. 19, 1955, he began a 21-year career in the Air Force. Just prior to his duty in Vietnam, he attended the wedding of his cousin, Ann Marie Bernard and her husband-to-be, Tom Reed, where he met his future wife. (Thanks to them) On Aug. 24, 1968, he married Alice Marie Paige of Barre, Vermont, beginning a 38-year union that would last until her death in 2006. She was the love of his life. It was amazing how many people commented on how he glowed whenever he was around her. He was assigned many stations including Australia, England, Vietnam and a three-year stopover in Japan, which his family was lucky enough to be part of. In Japan, he met two of his lifelong friends, Cathy and Chief, who showed him the ropes while stationed in Japan and I am sure have made the preparations for my dad to join so many of his family and friends up there. He retired from the Air Force in 1976 at the rank of technical Sergeant. He took great pride in the six hours he spent in a rice patty in Vietnam, as well as all of the fine young men he signed into the Air Force as a recruiter. He bought his home in Hudson Falls, where he and his wife raised their four children, Bobby, Donny, Scotty and Katy-Lynn.
He went on to a 23-year career at Finch Pruyn in several positions, but primarily as a traffic coordinator. When he was not working, he was busy with his kids, coaching their little league games with Pat Morton, transporting his daughter to her many gymnastic practices and meets, no matter how distant, and rooting on his son’s athletics. In between, there was always time for apple picking at Hicks, attending the balloon festival with Katy Lynn, fishing with his boys or random trips for a fallen tree alongside the road that would supply many full fireplaces with good wood in the fall and winter. In his more recent years on many nightly rides, he would often look out of the car at a new fallen tree and say “I wish I had my saw, that’s some good wood.”
After his retirement from Finch in 1999, he found great pleasure in spending time with his wife, running for rolls and making deliveries for “Uncle Scooters” and frequenting the many golf courses in the area with Ronny and Charlie. Following the death of his wife, he became the rock who kept his family together, he continued the Sunday family dinners and he was always there to support his children and his grandchildren, whom he adored, at their many events including soccer games, moving-up ceremonies, musicals and anything else they were involved in. He chopped wood throughout his life. He viewed it as his constant exercise. He was the hardest working guy, always rushing from Sunday breakfast after church with “things to do,” which usually meant helping out his neighbors (the Breens, the Mary’s, Kay), his aunt, Gen, or working beside his son, Donny, in the garden.
He was a great believer in his God and his country. Every vacation he took, the first concern once they arrived was the location of the closest Roman Catholic church. His faith and attendance for Sunday mass was an absolute in his life, until the last six months when he could no longer physically do it.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Pat Campbell and Sandra Lee Lewis. Several friends and family await him, Ron and Pat, Charlie and his Nancy; his brother-in-law, Eddie; and aunt, Gen; make sure to give him a proper welcome, he earned it and will be missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert and his love and rock, Wendy Janes, Donald Fountaine Jr. and his wife, a devoted daughter-in-law, Kelly, his son and chief chef, Scott Fountaine and his loving daughter, Katy Lynn Fountaine Fuller and her partner, Mike Young; his precious grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Alyssa Marie, Donald III and Karah Fountaine, Emma Alise and Gabriel Fuller, as well as Magyn Fuller, her fiance, Brandon Manney and their daughter, Isabella Manney; his siblings, Martha Ann Searleman and her husband, Sandford, David Fountaine and his wife, Helen; his brothers-in-law, Clifford Lewis and Gerald Paige; and his sister-in-law, Roberta Proulx; along with many special nieces and nephews.
We cannot begin to express the sorrow that we feel, as he was truly a man of honor and utmost character who loved deeply. Our lives are forever changed. He was an exceptional father, the most loving father-in-law, a cherished Papa and a true friend. We will hold on to our memories, carry on our traditions and take some comfort in knowing that our Mom and Dad, our Meme and Papa, have reunited.
We would like to thank life-long family friend and pie maker, Pat Tallon (Mrs. T.), dad’s good friend Linda Denton and aunt, Mary for their friendship and support. We would also like to extend a special thanks to Joanne, Kristen and Cindy for all you did these last months showing our dad caring, sensitivity, and understanding. Thanks also to nurse practitioner Elaine Williams and all the staff at Hudson Falls Internal Medicine for the years of caring and patience shown to our father. Lastly, thank you to the staff at Glens falls Hospital, Slate Valley Center and Father Tom for enabling our father to pass on at peace and in comfort.
The family invites friends and family to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will be held following the Mass at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers, at their father’s request, Mr. Fountaine’s family has suggested donation’s be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
