Sept. 1, 1953 — April 30, 2020
SALEM — Donald T. Wadsworth, 66, of Salem, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.
Don was born Sept. 1, 1953 in Saratoga Springs the son of the late Donald J. Wadsworth and Kathryn Wolfe Wadsworth.
He was a 1972 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and was a Certified Propane Technician. Don served with the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1970's. He worked at Salem Hardware in the 1980's in various capacities and he then became the owner of Salem Bottle Gas Company having 700 customers when he sold the business in 1999.
After selling the business, Don was a sub-contractor working for contractors in the area. He also worked for Dailey Concrete driving trucks delivering concrete to residential and business construction sites. Don then went back to being a subcontractor and worked for Keyes Contracting in Salem for many years until he was not able to work.
Don loved tinkering with things. He enjoyed going to Stewart's each day visiting with friends and talking to customers as they came into the store. Don liked to watch TV, collecting coins and drawing. Most importantly, he loved to spoil his granddaughter and being with his family.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brothers, John Wilson and Thomas Wadsworth.
Don is survived by his children: Heather (Doug) Hynick of Argyle, Evan (Janice) Slichko of Whitehall and Donnie (Kristina) Wadsworth of Salem; grandchildren: Jessica Bruce, Ricky Bruce and Addyson Wadsworth. He is also survived by his siblings: Cathy (Myron) Tychostup of Troy, Linda (Jack) Williams of North Carolina, Debbie (Tim) Armstrong of Salem, Donna (Dave) Smith of Fort Edward, Annette Mattison of Salem, Dee Fifield of Salem and Wanda Wagner of Cambridge and many nieces and nephews survive.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Memorial contributions in memory of Don may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To offer condolences to Don's family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. Salem is assisting the family.
