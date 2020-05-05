× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 1, 1953 — April 30, 2020

SALEM — Donald T. Wadsworth, 66, of Salem, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Don was born Sept. 1, 1953 in Saratoga Springs the son of the late Donald J. Wadsworth and Kathryn Wolfe Wadsworth.

He was a 1972 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and was a Certified Propane Technician. Don served with the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1970's. He worked at Salem Hardware in the 1980's in various capacities and he then became the owner of Salem Bottle Gas Company having 700 customers when he sold the business in 1999.

After selling the business, Don was a sub-contractor working for contractors in the area. He also worked for Dailey Concrete driving trucks delivering concrete to residential and business construction sites. Don then went back to being a subcontractor and worked for Keyes Contracting in Salem for many years until he was not able to work.

Don loved tinkering with things. He enjoyed going to Stewart's each day visiting with friends and talking to customers as they came into the store. Don liked to watch TV, collecting coins and drawing. Most importantly, he loved to spoil his granddaughter and being with his family.