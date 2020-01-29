Donald Steven Rogers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don fulfilled a lifelong dream in 1990 when he purchased his beloved Fairview Orchards located in Whitehall. Since that time, he has remained close and committed to the orchard. Don was a man of great faith. He held the position of Senior Warden and co-chaired the kitchen committee of the Trinity Church in Whitehall. In those capacities he was responsible for planning and overseeing the churches family and community activities. Don also played a critical role in the acquisition and restoration of the local historical landmark known as Skene Manor in Whitehall.

Don would like to thank those close to him that helped him live life to the fullest and spend his final weeks at home in comfort and dignity. Those he would like to thank most are the volunteers of the Skene Manor, Tim Cardinal Jr., Carol Young, Anna Marie Perkins, Tim and Bonnie Hubbard, Mary Hollister, Reverend Arthur Peters, Pat Ramey, Donald and Donna Perkins.

Don will be remembered for his love of mankind and nature. Don was a kind, gracious and generous man who never truly realized that he touched so many as he gave selflessly to others.