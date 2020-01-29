Donald Steven Rogers
Donald Steven Rogers

April 11, 1938 — Jan. 14, 2020

HAMPTON — Donald Steven Rogers (Don) went to be with the Angels on Jan. 14, 2020. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for many months. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends, some of whom traveled great distances to see him. Born April 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Stella (Provost) Rogers Frazier. He was predeceased by his brothers, Fred Rogers Jr., and Lloyd Daniel Frazier; and his sisters, June Rogers and Jeanne Rogers. He is survived by his sister, Linda McIntyre, Tim Cardinal, Jr. and Tim Hubbard who Don considered to be his sons.

Don graduated from the Whitehall High School in 1955. He served his country with honor during the Korean Conflict as a part of the Army Security Agency holding the rank at the time of his discharge of Spec V. in April 1959. He again served his country with honor as a part of the Rocky Mountain Search and Rescue team under the direction of the U.S. Army. He held the rank of Staff Sargent at the time of his discharge in 1966.

Don studied at what is now known as SUNY Adirondack (formerly known as Adirondack Community College) and received his associates degree in June 1968. He studied at the Murray College in Kentucky where he earned his bachelors (1970) and masters (1971) degrees. He was a high school teacher at the Fort Edward High School from 1971 to 1993. He also served as the police commissioner of Whitehall from 1978 to 1985.

Don fulfilled a lifelong dream in 1990 when he purchased his beloved Fairview Orchards located in Whitehall. Since that time, he has remained close and committed to the orchard. Don was a man of great faith. He held the position of Senior Warden and co-chaired the kitchen committee of the Trinity Church in Whitehall. In those capacities he was responsible for planning and overseeing the churches family and community activities. Don also played a critical role in the acquisition and restoration of the local historical landmark known as Skene Manor in Whitehall.

Don would like to thank those close to him that helped him live life to the fullest and spend his final weeks at home in comfort and dignity. Those he would like to thank most are the volunteers of the Skene Manor, Tim Cardinal Jr., Carol Young, Anna Marie Perkins, Tim and Bonnie Hubbard, Mary Hollister, Reverend Arthur Peters, Pat Ramey, Donald and Donna Perkins.

Don will be remembered for his love of mankind and nature. Don was a kind, gracious and generous man who never truly realized that he touched so many as he gave selflessly to others.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Michael G Angiolillo Funeral Home located at 210 Broadway, Whitehall. There will be a funeral Mass at the Trinity Episcopal Church at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, located at 58 Broadway in Whitehall, with the Rev. Arthur Peters, pastor officiating. A reception for all of Don’s friends and family will be held at the Skene Manor located at 8 Potter Terrace, Whitehall immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, Don has requested all donations be made to Skene Manor Preservation, Inc.

To leave an online condolence for Don, please visit the angiolillofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

