1934-2021
GLENS FALLS — Donald Stanley Edmunds passed away on July 13, 2021 at his family home on North Road after a long illness.
Don is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Edmunds; his brother, Richard L. Edmunds (Judy) of FL; sister, Caroline “Kiki” Edmunds of ME; cousins: Penny Larson of AZ and Stan Cairns of FL; his five accomplished children and their spouses: Lisa Bonner (Bart) of Watertown, Derek Edmunds (Mandy) of AZ, Periann Rhoads (Todd) of PA, Robin Bertot (John) of MD; and their mother, Nancy Edmunds; Colin Edmunds (Itxaso) of OR; as well as nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley L. Edmunds, MD and Ola L. Edmunds.
Don was born in New York City in 1934. He attended Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY, where he honed his skiing skills on Whiteface Mountain; joining the National Ski Team and earning gold and silver medals for his efforts in downhill racing. He then earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at The University of Vermont. After college, Don served in the NSA as an Army Captain during the Korean Conflict followed by service in the National Guard. He found his calling working in the banking and finance industries as a process engineer for many years, retiring from Fleet Bank in 1999 as a Vice President in Consumer Lending. Before the use of computers, he invented a method to track the loan process he called a “Brown Paper Study,” which he put to good use throughout his career. He was accomplished in sculpture and painting, as well as a home remodeler and designer with his “lovely assistant” Barb, an equal partner in all they accomplished together.
He remembered his youth in Glens Falls fondly, surviving the Depression, polio epidemic and WWII years; during that time his dad served in the Navy on the USS Washington. He recalled visiting the theaters downtown for pennies to see the weekly serials and cartoons. He saw Van the Shoe Man for an X-ray to size his feet and enjoyed skating and sledding at Crandall Park. After getting scolded for trusting a stranger by riding home on the knife sharpeners’ cart, he replied, “But, Mom it’s okay, I know the horse!” Visiting his grandparents downstate at their farm and boarding rooms called the Podunk Mountain House was always a real treat. Don and his siblings spent many summers with their Aunt Muriel on the New Jersey shore, soaking up the sand and sun and taking day trips into New York City to eat at the old-style automated deli. An avid motorcyclist for most of his life, he rode his first Jawa at the age of 14 and went on to ride a Triumph in his later years.
In 2004, he and wife, Barb moved from Schenectady where they lived for 22 years, to the family home in Glens Falls where he enjoyed retirement life and the lifelong pursuits of skiing, boating and camping on Lake George, visits to the North Carolina shore for fishing and catching up with longtime friends and neighbors in the area as well as producing a vegetable garden every year. Don became quite skilled at winemaking and produced many bottles of red wine which he shared willingly. Recently he revisited his love of ship model making and was working on repairs to an elaborate sailing ship his father had created as well as continuing his work in sculpting.
This much beloved man had the heart of an explorer and the soul of a poet and though he struggled with illness, his spirit was never diminished. On Don’s behalf, we’d like to ask that each person who knew him pause, remember and share with others positive moments you experienced with him, and take a moment every day to appreciate the ones you love.
Don will be buried in the family plot at Glens Falls Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY. Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.
