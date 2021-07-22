Donald Stanley Edmunds

He remembered his youth in Glens Falls fondly, surviving the Depression, polio epidemic and WWII years; during that time his dad served in the Navy on the USS Washington. He recalled visiting the theaters downtown for pennies to see the weekly serials and cartoons. He saw Van the Shoe Man for an X-ray to size his feet and enjoyed skating and sledding at Crandall Park. After getting scolded for trusting a stranger by riding home on the knife sharpeners’ cart, he replied, “But, Mom it’s okay, I know the horse!” Visiting his grandparents downstate at their farm and boarding rooms called the Podunk Mountain House was always a real treat. Don and his siblings spent many summers with their Aunt Muriel on the New Jersey shore, soaking up the sand and sun and taking day trips into New York City to eat at the old-style automated deli. An avid motorcyclist for most of his life, he rode his first Jawa at the age of 14 and went on to ride a Triumph in his later years.