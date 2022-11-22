Aug. 2, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Donald Seymour, 82, a resident of County Rd. 68, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home.

Born August 2, 1940 in Southampton, Long Island, he was the son of the late Leonard and Bertha (Carll) Seymour.

Donald worked as a foreman for Pratt and Whitney in CT and then Terrance Fabrication in Saratoga Springs. He learned the trade of heating and running an oil business while working at Frank Muzikar's Service in Schuylerville and went on to own and operate Don Seymour's Service in 1984 with his wife Lea for many years. He loved golfing with the guys and restoring old cars and trucks.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Lea (Turcotte) Seymour; two brothers, Ray Seymour and Carl Seymour; and one sister-in-law, Kathleen Turcotte.

Survivors include his three sons: Donald J. (Loi) Seymour of Schuylerville, David (Pamela) Seymour of Middle Grove, and Scott Seymour of Schuylerville; one brother, Grant (Mary) Seymour of Gansevoort; one sister, Jean (Ronald) Bishop of Middle Grove; two sisters-in-law: Gail Seymour of Stillwater and Shichko Seymour of Fairfield, CA; one brother-in-law, Joseph J. Turcotte of Gansevoort; four grandchildren: Cory (Michael) Seymour-Smith, Amanda (Alex) Iannicello, Ryan (Kaylee) Seymour, and Matthew (Nicole) Seymour; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

At Donald's request, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.