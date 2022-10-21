April 25, 1930—Oct. 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Donald S. Povie, Jr. passed peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 after a brief illness.

Born April 25, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, Donald was the only son of the late Donald S. Povie, Sr. and Dorothy (Bagnell) Povie.

Don served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s, then attended and graduated from Syracuse University.

Donald married Joan Carol Emanuelson in 1951. During the early years of their marriage, Don worked for Bausch & Lomb and Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY. The year 1957 brought his first son Douglas, and Christopher was born in 1965.

A lifelong rewarding career began in 1961 when Donald started work at Mohawk Paper Mills, Inc. in Cohoes, NY. Don retired in 1990 from Mohawk, as Vice President of Advertising and Promotions. Don always spoke of his career with Mohawk with great pride, and had much admiration for its people.

Donald, Joan, and sons Doug and Chris lived many happy years on West Mountain Road in Queensbury. Don’s favorite memories were of times with family and friends on his boat in Lake George, and at annual vacations to Schroon Lake with dear friends the Stewarts.

Don (“Pop,” “PeePaw,”) was a wonderful father and grandfather, and loved his country. He also loved traveling here and abroad, and following his beloved NY Yankees.

Don loved many dogs and cats throughout his life, and was very active in animal welfare groups.

Predeceased by his wife Joan. Donald is survived by his companion Joyce Eggleston; sons: Douglas Povie (Amy), Chris Povie (Beth); grandchildren: Samuel and Sarah, and Jackson and William Povie; and nephew Fred Joslyn; and great-niece, Mikayla Johnson.

A ceremony for friends and family will be held in November at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.