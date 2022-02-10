Donald Robert Dennison

Jan. 9, 1947—Feb. 6, 2022

GRANVILLE — It is with great sadness that we are announcing the death of our beloved Donald R. Dennison, whom passed away Sunday at Glens Fall Hospital from an illness.

Donald, who was born on Jan. 9, 1947 was a longtime resident of Granville, NY and worked for 40 years at Telescope Folding Furniture located in his hometown, as well as, serving on the North Granville Fire Department. If he wasn’t at work, he was always busy.

One hobby was his vegetable garden at home that was one to brag about. Huge cabbages and lettuce and loads of beets and carrots and other veggies. Other hobbies included fishing, ice fishing, watching NASCAR and he also loved the Saratoga horse races. Although he never had kids he treated Tiger his cat like his child by spoiling her with toys and treats and pets. She is missing him so much.

Donald was predeceased by his father Donald Dennison, Sr. also known as Jack, and his sister Susan Dennison. He is survived by his mom Pauline Dennison who is 95 years young; his brother Douglas Dennison and wife Joyce; his sister Diane Dufour and her husband Edward; and several nieces and nephews

Calling hours are Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Following at 1 p.m. there will be a short service by family members where all are encouraged to share memories. Masks must be worn while in the funeral home.

If you wish to gift food, cards, etc. please bring them during calling hours to the funeral home so that it lessens the interruptions at the home while they grieve. Thank you very much for your understanding and compassion during this difficult time.