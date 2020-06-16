QUEENSBURY — Donald Richard Villa passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020 at his second home on his beloved Cape Cod. Born in Glens Falls on March 1, 1964 to William and Sarah Villa, he was the youngest of four children. Don met the love of his life, Denise Dufresne, at Glens Falls High School where he graduated in 1982. He married his beloved Denise the next year, a love story that was destined to be. In February 1984, they welcomed his pride and joy, and only son into the world, Michael William.

Don was not your average man. He gave people chances, when others would have otherwise turned their backs on them. He was a gentle giant that was always good for a laugh. Don was an early mover in hosting Pampered Chef parties for the guys, comfortably hosting these parties starting in his 30s. Don’s love of Cape Cod was surpassed only by his love for his family. We will miss sharing raw-bar goodies and Harp beer at The Old Squire Inn in Chatham. We will miss his honest presence on the Captain’s Golf Course, where he expressed his in-the-moment feelings in a committed and perhaps unintentionally comical way. We will miss his unique approach to the game of Euchre. We will miss his loving nature, and the joy he emitted when spending time with his nieces and nephews.