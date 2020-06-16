March 1, 1964 — June 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Donald Richard Villa passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020 at his second home on his beloved Cape Cod. Born in Glens Falls on March 1, 1964 to William and Sarah Villa, he was the youngest of four children. Don met the love of his life, Denise Dufresne, at Glens Falls High School where he graduated in 1982. He married his beloved Denise the next year, a love story that was destined to be. In February 1984, they welcomed his pride and joy, and only son into the world, Michael William.
Don was not your average man. He gave people chances, when others would have otherwise turned their backs on them. He was a gentle giant that was always good for a laugh. Don was an early mover in hosting Pampered Chef parties for the guys, comfortably hosting these parties starting in his 30s. Don’s love of Cape Cod was surpassed only by his love for his family. We will miss sharing raw-bar goodies and Harp beer at The Old Squire Inn in Chatham. We will miss his honest presence on the Captain’s Golf Course, where he expressed his in-the-moment feelings in a committed and perhaps unintentionally comical way. We will miss his unique approach to the game of Euchre. We will miss his loving nature, and the joy he emitted when spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by his parents and his nephew Steven White.
Left to carry on his legacy is his wife of 37 years, Denise of Queensbury/Cape Cod, and their son Michael of Queensbury; his Uncle Donald Graham of Savoy, IL; Aunt Barbara Bardin of Queensbury; his sisters Sara Beth Villa, and Judy Villa-White and her husband, Steve White; a brother Mark Villa and his wife, Pam, both of Queensbury/Florida; several nieces and nephews, Jared, Emily, and Jonathan White, and Mark Anthony and Megan Villa, as well as several cousins. Don is also survived by his in-laws, Lou and Jackie Dufresne of Cape Cod; a sister-in-law Diane Richmon and husband, Mike, of Richmond, Virginia and children Courtney and Rachael; his brothers-in-law Denis Dufresne and his wife, Shannon, of Westchester, and their sons Jack, Sean and Connor; David Dufresne and his wife, Ellen, of Naperville, Illinois and their children Andrew and wife Taylor, Corey and Gabrielle, Dan Dufresne and his wife, Samantha, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and children Jake, Luke, Ryan, Liam, Noah, Owen and TBA.; as well as his grandniece Tyler Marie of Richmond Virginia and his grandnephew Connor of Glens Falls.
It was Don’s wish not to have calling hours or a burial plot. As of this time, the family has not arranged for a memorial service. In lieu of donations and flowers, please just take time to watch a sunset and let your only worry be the tide reaching your chair.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com.
