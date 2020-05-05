April 30, 2020
GREENWICH — Donald R. Sweet of Greenwich passed peacefully in his sleep April 30th, 2020. He was born in Albany before moving to Colonie as a young boy. He was the son of Walter and Geraldine (Hooley) and older brother of Ellen (Britain).
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ollie (Regan) and his three sons: Christopher (wife Stacy), Greg (wife Meghan) and Jason. He is also survived by six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several in laws, nieces and nephews, many of whom he liked.
Known for his laughter and energy, he lived a full and active life. Professionally he spent most of his career as a project manager for large municipal projects and always had a warm place in his heart for his crew. At home he enjoyed travelling with Ollie, visiting with his sons and their families. He never passed up a chance to work on a home project or help a neighbor, and he found watching NASCAR or a college basketball game relaxing. We will cherish our time with Don, and the memories we shared with him. Rest in Peace, Pop.
Donations in Don's name may be made to For the Love of Sophie charity, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families at www.fortheloveofsophie.com.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
