Sept. 29, 1934—March 19, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Donald R. Ormsby Sr., 88, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born Sept. 29, 1934 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Harold and Fayetta (Barber) Ormsby.

Donald served in the National Guard for two years. He worked in construction most of his life and retired from Russell and Son Construction in Stillwater. He had also worked for the Saratoga County Highway Department, was a past member of the Fish Creek Rod & Gun Club and the Quaker Springs Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Lenny (Dot) Ormsby, Larry (Shirley) Ormsby, Edna (Walt) Bennett, Marion (Ray) Warner, and Dorothy (Herb) Gagne; son-in-law, Andy Okosky, and granddaughter, Tiffany Rose.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Margaret “Peg” Ormsby; his six children: Donald (Rose) Ormsby, Jr., Donna Okosky, William (Moe) Ormsby, Cathy Wood, Mary Ormsby, and Edward Ormsby; 14 grandchildren: Dawn, Amanda, Drew, Echo, Bill, Lisa, Jamie, Fay, Jimmy, Richard, Taylor, Tyler, Kelly Jo, and Teasa; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave. Ext., Schuylerville, NY.

Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Quaker Springs Methodist Church or the Quaker Springs Fire Department.

