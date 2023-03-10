Sept. 29, 1941—March 8, 2023

WEST HEBRON — Donald R. “Don” Coldwell, 81, of West Hebron, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 29, 1941 in White Plains, the son of the late Dwight and Louise (Hang) Coldwell.

Don graduated from Greenwich High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was a cryptographer. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

Don worked at Hollingsworth & Vose in Greenwich for 32 years. After retirement, he started his own business, Sawtooth & Nail Woodshop in West Hebron. Don loved making custom furniture for his friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter.

Don was a member of the Hebron United Presbyterian Church where he served as a Trustee. He was previously a mobile home inspector for the town of Hebron and an election custodian for Washington County. He was a member of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Co., the Salem Pistol Club, the Francis J. Clark American Legion in Salem and the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, Dwight Coldwell.

Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice (Crosier) Coldwell who he married March 23, 1963; his children: Samuel (Lori) Coldwell of Argyle and Suzanne Coldwell of Smallwood, NY; a grandson, Justin Coldwell of Argyle; sister, Laura Coldwell; sister-in-law, Arlene Coldwell of Salem. Don is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Don was blessed to have many exceptional caregivers. The family is grateful for the wonderful care given by: Adam, Silvia, Anna, Sarah and Steph.

Calling hours are 3-6 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem with Rev. Laura Mitchell officiating. A reception will follow in the church hall.

Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Don requested that in lieu of flowers, please do a favor for a neighbor or a random act of kindness.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 or Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865.

