Dec. 17, 1929 — Aug. 7, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Donald R. A. Barg, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from prostate cancer.
Born in Utica, Michigan on Dec. 17, 1929, he was the son of Otto and Josephine Barg. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-1952.
Don was a field engineer for IBM. He met his wife, Mary Ann, the love of his life, while working on computers at Chrysler in Detroit. They were married on June 27, 1959. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this summer.
In 1966, IBM reassigned him to Kingston. Don and Mary Ann moved their family to Woodstock. Don continued to work for IBM in Kingston until his retirement in 1987. He was proud to have received more IBM pension checks than paychecks.
Don earned his private pilot license in 1943. He was a member of flying clubs in Kingston and Red Hook. In addition to his lifelong passion for flying, he enjoyed bowling, traveling, camping, fishing and gazing at the stars. He could, and did, fix everything.
He was most proud of his family and cherished every minute he could spend with them. There was no one more delighted to be a father and grandfather than Don.
Don was predeceased by his daughter, Joanne; his parents; and his brother, David.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; and their children, Paul Barg (Lynda), Suzanne Barg (Lee Burns), Patricia Barg and Jane Alsdorf (Charles). He treasured his grandchildren, Clarece Barg (Whendel Panayoty), Cory Barg, Caroline Alsdorf and Robert Alsdorf; and great-granddaughter, Amaris Panayoty. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Howard Stack; and sister-in-law, Margaret Barg; as well as and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Therese Chapel, 1 Wilton Gansevoort Road, Gansevoort. A calling hour will precede the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the chapel.
The family invites you to join them at noon Sunday, Aug. 18, in the Parish Hall at St John’s Church, 12 Holly Hills Drive, Woodstock, for a luncheon and time of remembrance.
The family would like to thank the staff of 3 Hathorn at Wesley Healthcare Center and Community Hospice, for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community Hospice, or your favorite charity, in memory of Don.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
