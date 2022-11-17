Donald Preston Stockman

April 22, 1936—Nov. 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Donald Preston Stockman, 86, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from Alzheimer’s.

Born April 22, 1936, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Willard and Marion (Mosher) Stockman.

Donald graduated from Queensbury School in 1954.

He married Shirley Threw in 1956 at the West Glens Falls Chapel.

Donald worked for Warner Pruyn and later at Albany Engineered System.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his son, Steven Stockman.

Some of his enjoyments in life were antique cars, going camping, and completing do-it-yourself handyman projects.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley Stockman; children: Randy (Ann) Stockman, and Kevin (Sharon) Stockman; grandchildren: Niko (Kayla) Stockman, Kaleb Stockman, and Heather Abrahamson; great-grandchild: Brock Stockman; brothers: Gordon (Carol) Stockman, and Everett Stockman; in-law, William Threw; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Colleen Rockefeller, Brian, the Glens Falls Hospital third floor staff, and Dr. Tedesco.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.