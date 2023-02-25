May, 21, 1956—Feb. 19, 2023

CHELAN, WA — One final flight. Donald Pingrey of Chelan, WA, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Upon the completion of his journey, he was surrounded by his sons, brothers and sisters, Jeff, Ann, and Kelly, and his beloved grandchildren.

Don was born in Hudson Falls, NY, son of Theresa Hogan (Puhaida-Pingrey) and Donald Pingrey (deceased). He was raised by his loving stepfather, Robert Hogan. Don met the love of his life at Hudson Falls High School, Jeanne Mattern. They married in 1974, and cherished one another for 48 years.

Don flourished into a successful Air Force Lt. Colonel, and proudly served his country for 22 years. He then became an award-winning Boeing commercial pilot and trainer. His career took him across the globe and stories of his travels were legendary. Pictures of adventures could fill a 2,000-page binder. While work took him away frequently, the trips he most enjoyed were with his family.

An avid Boston Celtic fan and team shareholder, Don enjoyed the West Coast advantage of watching the Celtics early in the evening. Many tales of Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and the newest Celtics were frequent conversation starters. Don was also an enthusiastic BMW collector and enjoyed treating his family to speed-defying trips to the grocery store.

Don is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sons: Jason Pingrey and granddaughters: Sophie and Bella; Jamie Pingrey of Puyallup, WA, and his wife, Kuilonni, and grandchildren: Nika, Caleb, and Andrew; Christopher Pingrey and grandsons: Brycen and Cadel.

His family extends thoughtful gratitude towards the kind patrons of TK Bar and Grill of Puyallup, WA, a home away from home for Don and Jeanne.