May 12, 1954—Oct. 13, 2021

CORINTH — Donald P. Tennant, Sr., 67, of N. Hunt Lake Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021 at his home.

Born on May 12, 1954 in Gloversville, he was the son of the late Raymond and Crete (Allen) Tennant.

Donald married Gail Allen on August 5, 1972 in Day. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage.

He was employed for over 30 years at Saratoga County DPW, retiring in 2009 as Highway Maintenance Supervisor.

He enjoyed bowling and had been a member of several area leagues. He also enjoyed motorcycles, going to motorcycle rallies, playing poker with friends and family, driving his new Ford Ranger, and four-wheeling trips to Tug Hill. Above all, Donald cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandsons.

Survivors include his loving wife, Gail Tennant; their sons: Don (Wendy) Tennant, Jr. of Corinth, Mike Tennant of Stowe, Ohio, Kenny Tennant of Corinth; two brothers: Fred (Joan) Tennant of Lake Luzerne and Doug (Brenda) Tennant of Day; two grandsons: Austin and Kody Tennant; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Donald’s wishes, there are no public calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

