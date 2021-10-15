May 12, 1954—Oct. 13, 2021
CORINTH — Donald P. Tennant, Sr., 67, of N. Hunt Lake Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021 at his home.
Born on May 12, 1954 in Gloversville, he was the son of the late Raymond and Crete (Allen) Tennant.
Donald married Gail Allen on August 5, 1972 in Day. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage.
He was employed for over 30 years at Saratoga County DPW, retiring in 2009 as Highway Maintenance Supervisor.
He enjoyed bowling and had been a member of several area leagues. He also enjoyed motorcycles, going to motorcycle rallies, playing poker with friends and family, driving his new Ford Ranger, and four-wheeling trips to Tug Hill. Above all, Donald cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandsons.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gail Tennant; their sons: Don (Wendy) Tennant, Jr. of Corinth, Mike Tennant of Stowe, Ohio, Kenny Tennant of Corinth; two brothers: Fred (Joan) Tennant of Lake Luzerne and Doug (Brenda) Tennant of Day; two grandsons: Austin and Kody Tennant; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Donald’s wishes, there are no public calling hours or funeral services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.