July 23, 1935 — Aug. 8, 2019 LAKE LUZERNE — Donald P. Sutliff, 84, of Call Street, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a short illness.
Born on July 23, 1935 in Hadley, he was the son of the late Isaiah and Josephine (Woodcock) Sutliff.
Don graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1953.
He married the love of his life and best friend, Joan A. Richardson, on June 5, 1960 at the Presbyterian Church in Corinth, and the couple resided on Call Street in Lake Luzerne for many years. She passed away Oct. 15, 2008, following 48 years of marriage.
Don worked for a short time for the Town of Hadley Highway Department. He then was employed for the International Paper Co. for nearly 40 years, mostly as a millwright. He retired in 1993 as maintenance foreman.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many happy days hunting with his brothers and nephews. He also spent many happy days camping and fishing with his son, brothers and nephews in and around the St. Regis Canoe area near Saranac Lake.
Don was also a charter member of the Shippee Mountain Hunting Club.
Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by six brothers, Clarence, Miles, John, Ernest, Bernard and Walter Sutliff.
Survivors include two children, Stephanie (Sutliff) Cole of Lake Luzerne and Stephen Sutliff (Nickole) of Queensbury; three grandchildren, Zane Cole of Corinth, Sarina Cole of Lake Luzerne and Josephine Joan Sutliff of Queensbury; one brother, George Sutliff of Hadley; one sister-in-law, Eula Sutliff of Hadley; a special nephew, Bernard Sutliff (Kathy) of Lake Luzerne; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Don’s request, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
