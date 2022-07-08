Oct. 26, 1933—June 25, 2022

GREENWICH — Donald Obenauer Morehouse, Sr., a resident of the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2022 after a lengthy illness with dementia, while under The Community Hospice care.

Don was born Oct. 26, 1933 in Cambridge, NY to the late Robert S. and Bernice (Obenauer) Morehouse. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Day Brown.

Don graduated from Greenwich Central School, Class of 1951. He then graduated from Norwich University in the ROTC program in 1956 with an industrial engineering Degree and was a member of the American Societies of Military, Mechanical, and Civil Engineers.

He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Bryant, on June 18, 1955. After graduation he had expected to be stationed in Germany, but with the signing of the Armistice Agreement, his orders were cancelled. He spent about a year on active duty at Fort Belvoir, VA, before being transferred to the Army Reserves serving another eight years.

In the early ‘60’s Don worked alongside is father operating Morehouse Construction Corporation in Middle Falls. They were paving contractors involved in private, commercial, and town/village paving projects. After 40-plus years, he retired from the blacktop business.

Don took great pride in serving the Greenwich community. He served as a Town Councilman for two terms. During this time, he was instrumental in helping to cap the Greenwich landfill. He served as Trustee on the Greenwich Cemetery Association, he was a Masonic Past Master of the Ashlar Lodge #584 F.&A.M., a Lifetime member of the American Legion #515, and a longtime member of the Greenwich Lions Club. He was also a member of Centenary United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee and on the Benevolence Committee for several years.

Grampa was cherished by his family. Being an athlete himself, he was his children’s and grandchildren’s biggest supporter at their sporting/school events. He attended them here and in Florida. He attended every event that he could.

Don thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis as often as he could. His Sunday morning matches with friends/family was something he looked forward to. In his 60’s, he picked up the sport of pickleball in Florida, which he then brought back to Greenwich. Friends helped him paint pickleball lines on the tennis court in the Pines Development where he lived. Don was still playing pickleball into his 80’s with a group from Gavin Park in Wilton.

He and Bev spent several weeks in Florida during the winter for several years, where he could enjoy playing tennis/pickleball and they could spend time with family and friends in Florida.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Beverly Morehouse of Fort Edward; his sons: Robert (Andrea) Morehouse of Clifton Park, Donald O. (Shawn) Morehouse of Lake Mary, FL; his daughters: Dawn Kirk of Milton and Suzanne (Robert) Scheidegger of Queensbury; eight grandchildren: Kathryne Morehouse of CO, Elizabeth (Doug) Pearce of MA, Laura (Shane) O’Malley of CO, Donald (Erica) Morehouse and Christie (Tucker) Smoot all of FL, Brittany (Pete) McNulty of Saratoga Springs, Jared Kirk of CO, Robert Scheidegger of Queensbury; five great-grandchildren: Tucker Beau and Calvin Smoot, Madison McNulty, Donny “IV” Morehouse, and River Pearce.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the doctors, nurses, aides, social worker, and administration at Fort Hudson Nursing Center. You went above and beyond in caring for him, you loved him. You were kind and compassionate not only to Don, but to his family. You brought us into the Fort Hudson Family. We cannot thank you enough.

Funeral services will be in late August at the convenience of the family. There will be notification to announce the arrangements, which are under the care of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s name may be made to the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834; Double H Ranch, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 1378, Williston, VT 05495, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.