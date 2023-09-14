Sept. 25, 1937—Sept. 9, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Donald N. Burrows, 85, of McDonald St., passed away at his home on Saturday, September 9, after a brief illness.

Born September 25, 1937, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Albert Sr. and Matilda (Houseman) Burrows.

Don attended Glens Falls High School. He spent many years working for the Salvation Army, as well as security at Aviation Mall and security at the Ramada Inn.

Some of his many enjoyments included classic cars, trips to the casino, watching the New York Knicks, and gathering at Kerrie’s Diner. Don had a special love for Elvis and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Thompson, and his brothers, Albert Burrows Jr., and Robert Burrows.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Darnel Burrows; his sister, Shirley Hermance; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Kelly Moore, Michael Kral, and Pamela Corsones that he was very close with; as well as his pets, Cheddar Cheese and Winney.

Visitation will take place Saturday, September 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with Major Ron Lugiano of Salvation Army, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of High Peaks Hospice for their wonderful care and support and a special thank you to Darlene from Darnel for your love and care during these last few years.

In loving memory of Don, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com