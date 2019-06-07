April 8, 1938—June 5, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Donald Miner, 81, of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving children.
He was born in Glens Falls on April 8, 1938 to Wilfred and Alma Boulet Miner.
After finishing school in Glens Falls, Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959. He went on to be employed by the City of Glens Falls Police Department from 1966-1986.
He served as president of the Glens Falls P.B.A, served on the financial committee of the Police Conference of N.Y. and was a trustee of the Northeastern Police Conference and former Adirondack Police Conference. Don was promoted to line Sergeant in 1972 and appointed to special administrative assistant in 1983 under the administration of Mayor Ed Bartholomew.
Prior to full retirement, he was location manager of the Glens Falls branch of Velocity Express
After a thorough examination of the Bible, he became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1979 and continued his studies of the scriptures while serving with the Glens Falls Congregation.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Lucille Washburn and his four brothers, Robert, John, William, and Richard Miner.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Aldous Miner; daughters, Dawn (Anthony) Johnson, Lorie (Wilfred) Lambert and Vicky (Steve) Miller; step-daughter, Statia Hart, step-sons, Steven (Wendy) Hart, Jeffery (Alice) Hart and Jeremy (Abby) Hart; five grandsons, two granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his loving sister, Beverly Mumblo.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 81 Mohican St., Glens Falls.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
