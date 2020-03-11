Donald M. Slater

Born in Kerhonkson, he was the son of Kenneth and Evelyn Slater and a graduate of Ellenville Public Schools. Later he attended the State University at Potsdam where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in music education. Thereafter he earned a master’s degree in Guidance from the State University at Albany. During his 40 plus years in education, he served as a music teacher in Kingston, a guidance counselor in Armonk, Head of Guidance in Yorktown, Assistant Principal and Assistant Superintendent for Personnel in Bedford. After his retirement from The Bedford Central Schools, he was an Interim Principal in both Carmel and Croton. In all of these positions he was admired for his ability to listen to others and solve problems in a kind and gentle manner.