March 2, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Donald M. Slater, 85, of Queensbury passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born in Kerhonkson, he was the son of Kenneth and Evelyn Slater and a graduate of Ellenville Public Schools. Later he attended the State University at Potsdam where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in music education. Thereafter he earned a master’s degree in Guidance from the State University at Albany. During his 40 plus years in education, he served as a music teacher in Kingston, a guidance counselor in Armonk, Head of Guidance in Yorktown, Assistant Principal and Assistant Superintendent for Personnel in Bedford. After his retirement from The Bedford Central Schools, he was an Interim Principal in both Carmel and Croton. In all of these positions he was admired for his ability to listen to others and solve problems in a kind and gentle manner.
In 2003, he moved to Queensbury where he joined the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. There he was an active member until his death, serving on many committees, including Personnel, Mission, and Session, their governing body. In addition, he was the church’s liaison for the County’s Meals on Wheels program.
As well as his dedication to the church, Donald had diverse interests: from photography, art, music, especially opera, and travel, to kayaking, hiking, and chopping wood in his vacation home in Minerva. Most importantly he was a leukemia survivor and lived his life fully, until the day he died, with a sense of adventure, a love of life and a commitment to serving others.
Donald is preceded in death by his daughter Karen Slater.
He is survived by his wife, Marion, of 37 years marriage; his three sons from a former marriage, Mark of Austin, Texas; Jeffrey of Pepperell, Massachusetts and Stephen of Charlotte, North Carolina; his stepdaughter, Tricia Mc Dermott of Randolph New Jersey; eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian on Saturday, March 14, at 8 W. Notre Dame St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in his memory to The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, The Gallery Organ Restoration Fund.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Donald’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
