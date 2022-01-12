QUEENSBURY — Donald Leonard Hunt, 88, a longtime resident of Queensbury, joined the love of his life Joanne K. Hunt on Jan. 8, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Together for almost 49 years, they kept each other on the move from going out to eat every day, car rides, bike rides, going to the racino, working on projects around the house, to day adventures with grandkids.

He was a very simple man, never needed or asked for much. A hamburger and coffee from McDonald’s always made his day. Those that truly knew him, know that he was hardworking, determined, confident, caring, loving, intelligent, positive and always happy. He never failed to show how appreciative he was. He took nothing for granted, cherished his family with a daily reminder telling them all “I love you all dearly” and “I appreciate everything you do for me.”

Donald loved to tell stories of his past. Growing up on the family farm, sledding as a kid, sneaking a goat into church with his brother, crashing his Harley at 16, Army stories of boot camp and Germany, welding in CT and working at QBY bus garage. He was a man that could not just sit around. He was always in a hurry, keeping ten steps ahead of everyone. He always worked hard right up into his 80’s doing what he enjoyed.

He enjoyed doing bodywork and painting cars, mowing and watering his lawn to keep it green, maintaining his equipment, painting the pool deck and back porch and seal coating the driveway (10 times each lol). He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially going out to dinner, going on bike rides, bowling with friends, betting on the horses and feeding the squirrels everyday. In his down time he loved to watch sports, especially WNBA and NFL.

In his later years, with his sight, hearing and balance diminishing, Donald had to slow down a little bit. He had to retire his driver’s license and his bicycle, but was still determined to be independent. At 88, he was proud to still live independently, keeping himself busy doing his daily chores, reading The Post-Star using his “paddle”, doing 80-100 “reps” (walks inside the house) everyday, writing words that he wanted to remember to keep his mind sharp (Personal Protective Equipment) and watching lots of sports.

Donald will be dearly missed and never forgotten. He taught us all to never take anything for granted and always strive to be positive. Donald was like a Timex, “he took a lickin ‘and kept on ticking”. No matter how tough life was for Donald, when asked how he was doing/feeling, he always responded “WONDERFUL!!!”

