Donald L. Richardson, 73, of Claremont, NH passed away on Jan. 12, 2022 after several years of declining health.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Donald and Betty (Gifford) Richardson. He was a graduate of South High in South Glens Falls, NY and attended Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY.

Don served in the Army and was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam era. Don was employed by Grand Union until retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golf and watching Red Sox baseball.

In his younger years, he played in area softball leagues and always “aimed for the fence” with much success. He was a self-taught handyman and loved being asked to do a project for friends and family. Don enjoyed raising Labrador Retriever puppies. He loved spending time with his family and took great pride in planning family vacations. He took his whole family on his dream vacation to Alaska in the summer of 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Shery; son, Scott Richardson (Faith McKinney); daughter, Christy Loiselle and son-in-law, Damon; grandson, Sawyer; brother, Gary (Melissa); sister, Heather Lareau (Peter); several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Bill Merritt.

He is predeceased by his parents, brother Jeffrey and many aunts and uncles.

In his honor, please consider organ donation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or National Kidney Foundation.

Visiting hours will be held at Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St. in Claremont on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

