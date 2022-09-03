Sept. 26, 1950—Aug. 28, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Donald L. “Don” Davidson, age, 71, passed away suddenly after a tragic boating incident at Mountain Lake on Aug. 28, 2022, with the love of his life, Karen, by his side. Don was born on Sept. 26, 1950 and was the son of the late Keith I. and Beverly C. (Barter) Davidson.

Donald grew up in Jamesville, NY and graduated from Jamesville High School. He studied electronics at Syracuse University and later used his mastery of technology to work for Global Crossing as a Telecommunications Analyst, in Rochester, NY. His IT career spanned numerous years, which included employment at other large corporations, including Frontier Communications, Marine Midland Bank and IBM.

Don met Karen and the two became each other’s better halves. He spared no effort attending to her every need to ensure her happiness and well-being. He utilized his technological talents and homegrown carpentry skills to renovate their beautiful home on Seneca Lake. He was a lifelong learner, known for being incredibly bright, reliable, and compassionate. Don always put others first and was known to help anyone whenever they needed him. Over the years these distinctive characteristics of Don’s helped to build loving, fulfilling relationships with Karen’s family.

Don found peace in nature and his love for the outdoors measured from picnics, camping trips, boating, fishing and especially feeding and watching the local birds that would visit his home on the edge of a nature sanctuary. Don shared a passion for music and dancing with Karen, often spending Saturday nights waltzing around the kitchen.

Donald is survived by his adored companion Karen Meuser; his son Michael (Ashley Hunt) Davidson; wonderful step-children: Peter (Shelly) Meuser, and Jennifer (Andrew) Watson; grandchildren: Mason and Ellie Davidson, and Brody, Grace, and Lily Watson; loving siblings: Catherine “Kitty” (Richard) Hathaway, Sharon Davidson; and half-brother Rodney Petrie.

Don’s services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to your local NPR station (https://www.npr.org/stations/) or Deer Haven Park — Official Site of the Seneca White Deer Tours (https://deerhavenpark.org/).