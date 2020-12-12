Donald L. Bernhoft

He was a 1953 graduate of Fayetteville High School where he met his future wife, Carol Downey, of Hingham, MA, whom he married on November 24, 1956. Don spent three years in the US Army from 1956-1959 with one year spent in Taipei, Taiwan. When he returned from overseas, he resumed his education. He was a 1962 graduate of SUNY Albany in Business Education and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Syracuse University. He later earned a C.A.S. in School Administration from SUNY Plattsburgh. He was passionate about working with young people starting his teaching career in Guilderland High School as a business teacher and moving on to Hoosic Valley, in Schaghticoke NY where he was a guidance counselor and High School Principal. In 1976, he took a position as a High School Principal in Hudson Falls where he worked until his retirement in 1995. He referred to all of his former student’s as “his kids” and was proud of their many accomplishments.