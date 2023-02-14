Sept. 11, 1942—Feb. 7, 2023

WHITEHALL — Donald L Beebe, 80, of Neddo Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at his home.

He was born on September 11, 1942 the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Reed) Beebe.

Don retired from Telescope Casual Furniture Co. in Granville in 2004.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Rosemary Helen Beebe on September 5, 2016, and his eight siblings: Dora Pidgeon, Dorothy Arnado, Marjie Petis, Betty Rotuno, Harrison Beebe, Bobby Beebe, Raymond Beebe, and Johnny Beebe.

He is survived by five sons: Robert L. Davis (Joanne), Jeff C. Davis (Kathy), Randy L. Davis (Jamie), Donald J. Beebe (Karin), Shan M. Beebe (Stacy); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and three more expected this summer; and his sister, Sandy Therrien.

There will be no calling hours and there will be a graveside service in the spring when Don and Helen will be laid to rest together.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made to High Peaks Hospice, 434 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

