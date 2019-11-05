June 2, 1912 — Nov. 1, 2019 FORT MILLER/EAST AURORA — Donald Keen, 107, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in East Aurora.
Born June 2, 1912 in New York City, he was the son of the late Thomas and Millbourgh (Pattersen) Keen.
Donald was educated in the New York City school system and attended Clarkson College. While in New York City, he raced semi-professionally in speed skating and spent many summers at Bloomingdale in his beloved Adirondacks, where he met many friends and enjoyed playing baseball and basketball even after he was married. He was employed by Raquette River Paper Company, St. Regis Paper Company, and was the plant comptroller at Hudson River Pulp and Paper for many years. After retirement, he worked as a consultant for several paper companies. Donald enjoyed talking about growing up in New York City and all the history he had witnessed throughout the years. Donald also enjoyed spending his birthday with his great-granddaughter, Wesley Ann, as they shared the same birthday.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his first wife, Marion (LaVigne) Keen; his second wife, Sally Keen; as well as a step-granddaughter.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Deborah Wilson and her husband, William, Thomas Keen and his wife, Constance and Barbara Bullard and her husband, Gary; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one step-daughter; two step-grandsons; as well as several nieces.
Visitation will be private and at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
