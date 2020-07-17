June 12, 1940 — July 15, 2020
PORTER CORNERS — Donald K. Dickson Sr., 80, of 29 Allen Road, went to his final resting place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 12, 1940 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles and Flora (Buchard) Dickson.
Don was employed for 42 years at Rickett’s Dry Cleaners in Ballston Spa until his retirement. The title he held was maintenance and repair man and “Jack of all trades”.
He was a sweet, kind and loving man who brought joy to so many. He always had a smile or a funny thing to share even through his pain. He put up a good fight for many years.
Don was a super handy man, building things with scrap lumber and fixing everything. He wore the title in his family as “Mr. Fix It”. He loved to talk and share stories of the past.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting in his younger years. In his later years, he enjoyed playing Chinese Checkers, watching TV (especially wrestling), and spending time at “Camp Get-Away”. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Joanne (Helwig) Dickson; his daughter, Cindy L. Dickson; and his brother, Robert Dickson.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Donna Dwyer-Dickson of Porter Corners; his sons, Donald Dickson Jr. (Dawn) of Glens Falls, Timothy Dickson (Tina) of Queensbury, and Patrick Dickson (Donna) of Greenfield; four step-children, Scott Lester (Jennifer) of Lake Luzerne, Brenda Peris (Andy) of Corinth, Heidi Steves (Josh) of Queensbury and Joy Johr (Eddy) of Queensbury; one brother, Raymond Dickson (Arlene) of Greenfield; one sister-in-law, Shirley Dickson of Gansevoort; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Margaret, Karen, Chaplain Brian and Pam of Community Hospice of Saratoga for their loving, caring and compassionate care. They were angels the last two months of his life.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
