June 12, 1940 — July 15, 2020

PORTER CORNERS — Donald K. Dickson Sr., 80, of 29 Allen Road, went to his final resting place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 12, 1940 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles and Flora (Buchard) Dickson.

Don was employed for 42 years at Rickett’s Dry Cleaners in Ballston Spa until his retirement. The title he held was maintenance and repair man and “Jack of all trades”.

He was a sweet, kind and loving man who brought joy to so many. He always had a smile or a funny thing to share even through his pain. He put up a good fight for many years.

Don was a super handy man, building things with scrap lumber and fixing everything. He wore the title in his family as “Mr. Fix It”. He loved to talk and share stories of the past.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting in his younger years. In his later years, he enjoyed playing Chinese Checkers, watching TV (especially wrestling), and spending time at “Camp Get-Away”. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.