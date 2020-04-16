Donald John Sokol

Nov. 25, 1940 — April 14, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Donald J. Sokol, 79, of Queensbury, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome. He was surrounded by his loving wife and beloved sons.
Born in Amsterdam, New York on Nov. 25, 1940, he was a son of the late Sylvester and Gertrude (Skonieczny) Sokol.
He was raised and educated in Amsterdam and enlisted into The United States Army, serving in Munich, Germany. He worked with the veterinarians, caring for the German Shepherds who served.
After his military service, Don earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Siena College in Albany.
Don’s father owned harness horses and began to travel with his father successfully training, riding and racing all over the East Coast.
In 1966, Don met the love of his life, Lucyna Sokol, and they were married on Nov. 6, 1966. From Schenectady, they moved to Florida where Don, continued racing with his father. In 1971, Don and Lucyna returned to New York in South Glens Falls where he joined his father and brother-in-law in the family business, Sokol’s Market. In 1974, the family opened a second location in Queensbury on Aviation Road, operating for over 40 years. During the early 80’s, Don was also the owner of Golden Video Vending. In 1986, the family began building a strip mall in Lake George, called The Magic Castle Entertainment Center until 2004 when Don retired.
Don is lovingly remembered for his intellect and as a hardworking and dedicated husband and father who provided a wonderful life for his family. He lived for family gatherings and traditions. Don’s family recalls cookouts, enjoying stories poolside, and sharing delicious food. He made holidays special with his traditions that will be proudly carried on by the family. Don had an incredible sense of humor and sarcasm, a talent he generously passed down to the family. He loved to travel, often taking the family to memorable vacation destinations. He was an exceptionally talented card player, often winning tournaments in Gin Rummy and Texas Hold Em at local casinos, even making appearances at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He also made an appearance on Wheel of Fortune. He enjoyed playing golf with his many friends at the Glens Falls Country Club. Tournaments were always most enjoyable playing with one of his best friends, Gin Rummy and golfing partner, Peter Mahovlich. He loved going to the Saratoga racecourse, cashing in winning tickets and enjoying one of his passions, horse racing. He was charitable and his generosity knew no bounds.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Sokol; and two sisters, Sylvia Cousineau and Sandra Blum.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Lucyna Sokol; his sons, Matthew (Joyce) Sokol of Queensbury, Michael (Christie) Sokol of Queensbury, and Timmy (Brandon Dewyea) Sokol of Queensbury; his five grandchildren, Holly, Kyle, Ryan, Tanner, and Tucker; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends, too many to count.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Dr. Robert Love’s office and to Dr. Daniel DeAngelo’s team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, for the compassionate care shown to Don and his family.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
