Donald John Sokol

Don is lovingly remembered for his intellect and as a hardworking and dedicated husband and father who provided a wonderful life for his family. He lived for family gatherings and traditions. Don’s family recalls cookouts, enjoying stories poolside, and sharing delicious food. He made holidays special with his traditions that will be proudly carried on by the family. Don had an incredible sense of humor and sarcasm, a talent he generously passed down to the family. He loved to travel, often taking the family to memorable vacation destinations. He was an exceptionally talented card player, often winning tournaments in Gin Rummy and Texas Hold Em at local casinos, even making appearances at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He also made an appearance on Wheel of Fortune. He enjoyed playing golf with his many friends at the Glens Falls Country Club. Tournaments were always most enjoyable playing with one of his best friends, Gin Rummy and golfing partner, Peter Mahovlich. He loved going to the Saratoga racecourse, cashing in winning tickets and enjoying one of his passions, horse racing. He was charitable and his generosity knew no bounds.