Dec. 29, 1958—Jan. 10, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Donald J. Tomlinson, 64, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 10, 2023 with his beloved golden retriever Lily by his side.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1958 in Glens Falls, NY to Paul W. Tomlinson and the late Florence E. (Hicks) Tomlinson.

Donny attended Salem Washington Academy, where he became known for his fun personality and comedic skills. He was in the FFA program, on the football, wrestling and track teams and played Teddy “Roosevelt” Brewster in Arsenic and Old Lace, in the senior play.

He graduated in 1977 and went on to continue working as an on the road salesman and delivery driver for the family business, Salem Farm Supply. Later, he managed Salem Farm Supply’s Farm and Family Center. Eventually, he left to work for Ft. Miller Company in Greenwich, NY and then as a Foreman for Archer Western in Richmond, VA. He moved back to the Salem area in the mid-2000s.

Donny enjoyed playing Santa Claus each Christmas for his children, nieces, and nephews, and years later for his grandchildren. He was a kind and loving man who enjoyed telling outrageous stories and truly loved to make people laugh. His would always light up when saw the smiles on their faces and heard their laughter. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He also enjoyed drawing caricatures of people, watching horror films, and dressing up for Halloween. He was a fan of country music and later in life, he enjoyed taking rides with his dog on back country roads to visit family and friends and also loved cooking on the grill and entertaining his family.

Donny is predeceased by his mother, Florence E. (Hicks) Tomlinson, brothers: Paul W. Tomlinson, Jr. and Charles S. Tomlinson, as well as grandparents: Walter and Viola (Baker) Tomlinson and Charles and Mae (Taylor) Hicks.

He is survived by his father, Paul W. Tomlinson; siblings: William J. (Nancy) Tomlinson, Lori T. (Ken) Colombraro of Salem, NY and Kathi L. (Paul) Gaudreau of West Rupert, VT; his children: Paul and Donald Tomlinson of Glens Falls, NY, Amie (Tomlinson) Buck of Wilton, NY and Ryan (Robin) Megna of Salem, NY; and his beloved grandchildren: Mason and Halle Tomlinson, Hannah and Maria Lourie, Noah and Delilah Buck, and Olivia, Miles and Saundra Megna of Salem, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. with a service immediately following at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY.

Memorial contributions in memory of Donald may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

The Tomlinson family wishes to thank Donny’s caregiver and friend of the past three years, Bryan Rawson for his kindness and the compassionate care that he provided.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.