 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald J. Singleton

  • 0
Donald J. Singleton

July 10, 1944—March 17, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Donald J. Singleton, born July 10, 1944 passed unexpectedly on March 17, 2022. He is survived by his three children: Don, Danna, and Amber as well as sister, Theresa; brother, Richard; along with grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News