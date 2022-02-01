Donald J. Parker, Jr.

Jan. 4, 1946 - Jan. 28, 2022

GRANVILLE — Donald J. Parker, Jr., 76, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Slate Valley Center.

Born on January 4, 1946 in New York City, the son of Donald, Sr. and Norma (Riker) Parker.

For many years, in Lake George Village, Donald, along with his father Donald, Sr. owned and operated The Spinning Wheel Store. People would return each year to purchase the unique items they sold. Donald had many friends, and day or night his door was open, always to listen, never to chastise. He was proud to have served his country. He was humble and he loved all animal creatures and kept them alive in the cold winters with food. What more is there to say except, a piece of many people's lives will in some way be altered now.

Donald is predeceased by his parents Norma and Donald Parker, Sr., his brothers Adam Parker and Christopher Parker and his nephew William Messerle.

He is survived by his four children: Dawn Slye of Saratoga Springs, Caitlin Boucher of Madrid, Spain, Ben Boucher of Lake George and Pat Boucher of Lake George; his siblings: Priscilla Curthoys of Johnstown, Norma Izzo of Lake George, Suasan Moor of Mill Neck, Chuck Parker of Esperance, Cindy Martin of Lake George, Georgie Parker of Hadley, Marcia (Sweety) Parker of Queensbury, Elizabeth Ciganek of Parkville, MD and Emily Peterson of Gansevoort. He was also survived by Doris Moon and Coleen Boucher the mothers of his children; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on February 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, N.Y. 12804.

A burial with full military honors will take place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Noon at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, N.Y. 12871.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.