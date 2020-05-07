× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 7, 1936 — May 4, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Donald J. LaCross passed away on May 4, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, due to complications from COVID-19, he was 83. Born on July 7, 1936 in Hudson Falls, he was the youngest son of Lester and Theresa (Chabot) LaCross. Donald was predeceased by both of his parents.

He attended Hudson Falls School and left to serve in the air force, where he served from 1953-1957 as a flight line mechanic. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

After the service he worked at Finch Prynn for 36 years as a class A machinist. He served as president of his union local. The National Association of machinist and aerospace workers. He also served as President of Coopers Cave FCU.

He was known for his great sense of humor and his easy going personality. He enjoyed his family most of all and was known to everyone as “Pepere.”

He had a love for the outdoors whether it be watersports, motorcycling, snowmobiling or golfing. A cross country trip in 1976 is one that will not be forgotten. He also enjoyed taking his family camping to Florida and every summer going to Delaware.