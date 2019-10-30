QUEENSBURY — Donald J. Labins, 59, passed away Oct. 23, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long and valiant battle with blood cancer. He was formerly a resident of Connecticut prior to moving to the Lake George area in Queensbury with his wife, Paige Adams, in 2015 to enjoy the beauty of the Adirondack mountains.
Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Don was employed at the University of Connecticut as an HVAC and energy management systems technician. He was a lifelong music-lover who followed the Grateful Dead band and other rock bands to many concert venues throughout the Northeast. He spent every other spare moment pursuing his other passions, fishing, grilling, home renovation projects, cooking and stamp collecting. Don’s friends and family will always love and remember him for the strength, passion and joy he brought to the world.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Paige; and his treasured children, daughter, Sarah (Labins) Soden and son-in-law, Joshua Soden and son, David Labins and girlfriend, Elizabeth Bui; as well as his stepson, Nathaniel Savery and stepdaughter, Caroline Savery; and his mother, Lois Labins; three brothers; and his ex-wife and dear friend, Susan Arnold Labins.
His family thanks Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs and all the wonderful nurses and staff at the C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care of Don, and also extend thanks to Dr. Rachid Daoui and the nurses and staff at DCI Rubin Dialysis Center.
Funeral services will occur in Connecticut, but a memorial Mass will be celebrated at his parish, Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, at a later date.
Gifts may be made to Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT 06360; or through www.haitianhealthfoundation.orgonate.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
