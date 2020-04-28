× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 8, 1991 — April 22, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Donald J. “Jimmy” Clute, 28, of Hudson Falls passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Born in Saratoga on Aug. 8, 1991, Jimmy is the son of Michelle (Bolio) Clute-Smith and Donald J. Clute.

Jimmy was raised and educated in Saratoga.

He was an offset press assistant for Quad Graphics in Saratoga.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and uncle. Jimmy will be remembered as a witty, kind and caring young man with the sweetest smile and the cutest dimples. Jimmy was always protective over his sister, Madalyn, and he will forever be her guardian angel. Jimmy loved his dogs, Damien and Bear and he had a very special bond with his grandfather “grampy”, Donald G. Clute.

Jimmy was predeceased by his grandparents, James N. Bolio and Ann L. (Wallace) Bolio, Donald G. Clute, Irene J. (Esposito) Clute, and Joann B. (Lemery) Smith.