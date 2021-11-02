Sept. 1, 1970—Oct. 28, 2021

GANSEVOORT — Donald J. “DJ” Philion, Jr., 51, of Gansevoort, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence, on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Born in Glens Falls on September 1, 1970, to Shirley (Hartwell) Philion and the late Donald Philion, Sr., he was the youngest of seven children.

He attended elementary and high school in Hudson Falls and was involved in wrestling, under the watchful eye of Coach Chick. In his youth he enjoyed playing Little League and was involved in Cub Scouts.

Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy proudly serving as a 3rd Class Petty Officer, Hull Tech Maintenance Technician, assigned to the USS WASP, which was deployed to Somalia during the United Nations intervention: Operation Restore Hope in January of 1993.

He was self-employed as drywall installer and worked in New York, Virginia, Massachusetts and Florida for many years.

He was predeceased by his father, Donald J. Philion, Sr. (2017), his older brother, Michael E. Philion (2015), paternal grandparents, Everett and Geneva Philion and maternal grandparents, Walter and Marion Hartwell.

In addition to his mother, Shirley Philion of South Glens Falls; he is survived by his sisters: Ann (David) Doerffel of Warminster, PA, Susan Philion of Hudson Falls, Theresa Philion of Queensbury and Jeanne (Brian) Nichols of Queensbury; and his brother, Charles Philion (Bill Gardy) of Albany; he was uncle to: Katie (Justin) Lee of South Glens Falls, John Doerffel of Warminster, PA, Elizabeth Nichols and fiance Grafton Derryberry of Queensbury, Senior Airman Patrick Nichols (USAF) currently stationed at Beale AFB in CA, Nathan Philion of Queensbury; and grand-uncle to: Maxwell and Isabelle Lee of South Glens Falls.

Friends and family may call on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, with Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

Family and friends are welcome to gather at his sister’s home, 3 Notre Dame Street, Hudson Falls following the Rite of Committal.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorial donations be made to the Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

