Oct. 2, 1989—Oct. 6, 2022

FORT ANN — Donald Ivan Raymond, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Born Oct. 2, 1989, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Barry G. Raymond.

Donald attended Fort Ann Central schools and went on to work as a roofer for many years. He was married to Tamara Miller.

He truly loved helping people and was a hero in the eyes of all who knew him. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back and would go without to make sure everyone else was provided for. He just wanted to fit in and be accepted.

Some of Donald’s enjoyments in life were fishing, camping, bonfires, boating, swimming, the great outdoors, riding his motorbike, roofing, and working with his hands. He had a love of all children, especially his own son and daughter.

In addition to his father, Donald was predeceased by his brother, Barry G. Raymond, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Charlotte; wife, Tamara Miller; children, Raynan Raymond and Ryland Daniels; stepsister, Shannon; several aunts and uncles, most notably, Deborah Turnbull who was like a mother to Donald and raised him as her own; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many friends.

There will be no calling hours.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Baker Funeral Home, for a wonderful job and all of their help at such a difficult time.

In loving memory of Donald, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.