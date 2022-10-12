Oct. 2, 1989—Oct. 6, 2022
FORT ANN — Donald Ivan Raymond, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Born Oct. 2, 1989, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Barry G. Raymond.
Donald attended Fort Ann Central schools and went on to work as a roofer for many years. He was married to Tamara Miller.
He truly loved helping people and was a hero in the eyes of all who knew him. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back and would go without to make sure everyone else was provided for. He just wanted to fit in and be accepted.
Some of Donald’s enjoyments in life were fishing, camping, bonfires, boating, swimming, the great outdoors, riding his motorbike, roofing, and working with his hands. He had a love of all children, especially his own son and daughter.
In addition to his father, Donald was predeceased by his brother, Barry G. Raymond, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Charlotte; wife, Tamara Miller; children, Raynan Raymond and Ryland Daniels; stepsister, Shannon; several aunts and uncles, most notably, Deborah Turnbull who was like a mother to Donald and raised him as her own; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many friends.
There will be no calling hours.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Baker Funeral Home, for a wonderful job and all of their help at such a difficult time.
In loving memory of Donald, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.