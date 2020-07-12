Donald Herman Herbst

Born in Whitehall on June 17, 1939, he was the son of the late Herman and Edna (Shinvier) Herbst. Don graduated from Whitehall High School, Class of 1958. Upon graduation, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He often regaled with family the details of his military service and recognized his enlistment date every year. Following his discharge he spent the next few years in Boynton Beach, Florida, where his daughter Kim was born. Donnie returned to the area in early 1964, and married the love of his life Sandy (Choochie), on March 31, 1973. They spent 37 eventful years together. Donnie thoroughly enjoyed music, especially the band Chicago, and was a drummer in various local bands for many years. He was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast, He spent hours in his reloading room and writing down details in his little notebooks. His favorite sports teams included the Buffalo Bills, the Chicago Bears and The Chicago Cubs. After his retirement from Telescope Furniture, Donnie went on to do security work for Decora and lrving Tissue. He enjoyed the camaraderie with the people with whom he worked and always kept in touch with them. Donnie was an avid storyteller and could remember dates like no other. His family was the most important part of his life. His children made him proud, but his grandchildren made him even more proud.