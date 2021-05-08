Donald H. Pierson
March 27, 1972—May 4, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Donald H. Pierson, 49, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 following a courageous fight with cancer, with his loving family by his side.
Born March 27, 1972, he was the son of Donald and MaryLou (Mosher) Pierson of North Creek.
Don graduated from Johnsburg Central School, Class of 1991 and went on to get his Associates Degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance at Hudson Valley Community College.
He held down many jobs throughout the years, most notably as a Supervisor at Finch Paper and recently as an Overhead Line Supervisor at National Grid. He started his own successful business, D. Pierson Electric in 1998 which continued until the day he died. Don had several clients who turned into close personal friends.
On September 30, 2000, he married the love of his life, Lori Whitney of Granville. Throughout their twenty years together, they built a beautiful home and added two amazing boys, Cody and Logan to fill it with as much love as it could hold.
Don was a true family man and was a wonderful husband, father, son, and brother. He absolutely loved spending time with his two boys, sharing his knowledge, taking them on camping trips, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, and boating on Schroon Lake. The family spent many memorable vacations in Maine and Pennsylvania. Everything he did, he did for his family. He also was an avid hunter and loved going to his camp to relax and spend time with his entire family. Don was the proud owner of a beautiful car collection, his favorite being his 60th Anniversary 2013 C6 red Corvette. He thoroughly enjoyed racing it in the Edinburgh Autocross events. All of these things were made so much more precious to him when, as most times it was the case, they involved the family he adored.
Donald is survived by his wife, Lori Whitney Pierson; two sons: Cody and Logan Pierson; his parents, Donald and MaryLou Pierson; and brother, Chad Pierson and his wife, Missy. He will be terribly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Friends may call on Don’s family from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m., at the funeral home.
A reception will follow at Basil & Wick’s, 3195 State Route 28, North Creek.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Don’s memory to your favorite charity.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.