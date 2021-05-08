Donald H. Pierson

March 27, 1972—May 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Donald H. Pierson, 49, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 following a courageous fight with cancer, with his loving family by his side.

Born March 27, 1972, he was the son of Donald and MaryLou (Mosher) Pierson of North Creek.

Don graduated from Johnsburg Central School, Class of 1991 and went on to get his Associates Degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance at Hudson Valley Community College.

He held down many jobs throughout the years, most notably as a Supervisor at Finch Paper and recently as an Overhead Line Supervisor at National Grid. He started his own successful business, D. Pierson Electric in 1998 which continued until the day he died. Don had several clients who turned into close personal friends.

On September 30, 2000, he married the love of his life, Lori Whitney of Granville. Throughout their twenty years together, they built a beautiful home and added two amazing boys, Cody and Logan to fill it with as much love as it could hold.