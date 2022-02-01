Donald H. Brown

June 17, 1952 - Jan. 21, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Donald H. Brown, 69, of Burgoyne Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 21, 2022 in Cape Coral, FL.

Born on June 17, 1952 in Glens Falls, N.Y., he was a longtime area resident and son of the late Steven and Dorothy (Butler) Brown.

Don grew up in Hudson Falls and was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. In 1974 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for 20 years, retiring in 1994. Don enjoyed taking many camping trips with his wife and family and could often be found fishing at his favorite lakes and ponds.

On May 22, 1992, he married his love, Mela Meyers, in her hometown of Lancaster, CA.

Don is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Mela Brown of Fort Edward; his children: Miranda Boyce (Mathew), Scott Hernandez (Andrea), Theresa Campbell (Ken), Candi Ziegler (Jason), Jeremy Brown (Jill) and Michael Brown (Heather); his adopted daughter, Abby King; his grandchildren: Lorenzo, Neavah, Vegas, Victor and Paris Hernandez, Derek Hess, Toben Baker, Rachael, Carlie, Jordan and Rylie Brown; and great-granddaughter Andria Davis; his brothers: William Brown (Barb), Jim Brown (Joann); and his sister Ruth Hamilton (Donald).

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.com.