May 26, 1924—Sept. 4, 2021

CORINTH — Donald H. Boutelle, 97, of Angel Road, passed away of natural causes Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the age of 97. He was living at home, until recently, passing away at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Born on May 26, 1924 in The Bronx, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Wheeler) Boutelle.

Don graduated from Corinth High School in 1942. He was raised in Corinth and was involved in many sports and community leagues. As a young man he caddied at local golf courses and became a strong golfer, playing well into his 80’s.

He joined the United States Marine Corps on Sept. 2, 1942, and following in the footsteps of his brothers, served during World War II in the Pacific Theater as a Sergeant until his honorable discharge on Oct. 18, 1945. During the war, he fought in the Bismark Archipelago Operation at Green Island and in the liberation of Luzan in the Philippines.

Following the war, Don married Loretta Benware on Dec. 8, 1951 in Saratoga Springs and the couple resided in Hudson Grove in Lake Luzerne for many years and most recently have lived in Corinth.