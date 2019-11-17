{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 13, 1927 — Nov. 15, 2019

GREENWICH — Donald Gillis, 92, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at his daughter’s home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 13, 1927, he was the son of the late Claude and Elsie (Bain) Gillis.

He graduated from Greenwich High School and continued his education at RPI.

After high school, Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, but never left the country.

On July 4, 1949, Donald married the love of his life, Lillian Clough, who passed away on Jan. 11, 1992.

Mr. Gillis was a former owner and operator of the Argyle IGA. Donald also worked as an engineer for many years at General Electric, Kaymer (Alstrom) and most recently retiring form BDP Industries this past December.

He was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Donald enjoyed bowling in his younger years, swimming, watching the Mets with a shout out to the Red Sox and watching football both the NFL and college.

In addition to Donald’s parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Herrington (Gordon); brothers, Richard Gillis (Edna) and Paul Gillis (Dorothy); and brothers-in-law, Lionel Clough (Lela) and Roscoe Clough.

Left to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Christine Martin (Peter) of Los Angeles, California and Donna Gillis of Greenwich; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Clowdus (Ken) and Jackie Clough; nieces, Sandy Saunders and Laura Gomer (David); nephews, Bill Herrington (Carol), Gary Clowdus and Mark Clowdus; along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Donald’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, with light refreshments to follow.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donald’s memory can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church C/O Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809; or Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department 21, Bunker Hill Road, Cossayuna, NY 12823; or Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84 Greenwich, NY 12834; or a charity of ones choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To view Donald’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

