 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald G. Paquette

  • 0
Donald G. Paquette

Sept. 26, 1954—Sept. 20, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Donald G. Paquette, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a long battle with many health problems.

Born September 26, 1954, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George and Helen (McCotter) Paquette.

Don was a graduate of Fort Edward High School and went on to have a successful career at General Electric, until his retirement.

On Dec. 31, 2007, he married Gail Henderson, who predeceased him earlier this year.

In his younger years, Don enjoyed golfing, playing pool, trips to the casino, watching football and hosting parties at his home on Oak Street in Fort Edward.

Besides his parents and wife, Don is predeceased by his brother, Doug Paquette.

Survivors include his brother, David Paquette (Kathy) of Hudson Falls; his sisters: Sandy Byers of Queensbury and Sharon Osier (Fred) of Haines City, FL; his brother-in-law, Sam Henderson, who he was very close to; as well as two nieces, three nephews and other Henderson in-laws.

Services are private.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News