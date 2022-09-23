Sept. 26, 1954—Sept. 20, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Donald G. Paquette, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a long battle with many health problems.
Born September 26, 1954, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George and Helen (McCotter) Paquette.
Don was a graduate of Fort Edward High School and went on to have a successful career at General Electric, until his retirement.
On Dec. 31, 2007, he married Gail Henderson, who predeceased him earlier this year.
In his younger years, Don enjoyed golfing, playing pool, trips to the casino, watching football and hosting parties at his home on Oak Street in Fort Edward.
Besides his parents and wife, Don is predeceased by his brother, Doug Paquette.
Survivors include his brother, David Paquette (Kathy) of Hudson Falls; his sisters: Sandy Byers of Queensbury and Sharon Osier (Fred) of Haines City, FL; his brother-in-law, Sam Henderson, who he was very close to; as well as two nieces, three nephews and other Henderson in-laws.
Services are private.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
