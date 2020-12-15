Donald G. Michaelsen

Don was born May 2, 1952 in Copiague NY the son of John and Evelyn (Somers) Michaelsen. They raised Don and his four brothers in Bethpage, NY. Don graduated from Lutheran High School and Arapahoe Community College. He served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Don returned and married Connie Geiersbach in Utica, NY, on March 3, 1979. They had two children, Todd born in 1980 and Lyndsey born in 1981. The family moved to Granville in 1985. He worked for the phone company as a switchman for 32 years. He coached Little League and youth sports. He was an avid golfer and member of Lake St. Catherine Country Club, where he had many close friends. He won the Club Championship multiple times. He was involved in his community and was an advocate for Veterans. He was a member and past Commander of the Granville American Legion Post 323.