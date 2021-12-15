Donald G. Campbell

How do you sum up 78 years with just a few words? New York boy, born and raised on Long Island with teacher parents and younger sister and brother. Summers and holidays spent upstate, working and playing on the family farm. Three-season athlete, but baseball is king. Smart too, heads off to Cornell to get his degree. Meets the love of his life and gets married. Furthers his education in Guelph, and welcomes his first daughter. One year later, the middle daughter is born in Ohio. Three years later, a move to NJ for his job and doctorate program, and the family is complete with the third daughter. The next eighteen years are spent being active in his church, working, raising the Campbell Girls, playing and coaching softball in the summer and refereeing soccer games in the fall. A busy, but full life, finding time to travel with his wife as well. Moves to Indiana, then Illinois as the girls leave the nest one by one for college, get married and start families of their own. Then it is time to come back home to New York. Loves spending time with all four grandchildren watching concerts and recitals, and cheering on at soccer, softball, lacrosse and football games. Time starts to creep up, but still active in the church, community and around the house. Repairs and restores the 1800’s barn, builds stone walls for his beloved’s garden, plays bridge, and spends time with family and friends.